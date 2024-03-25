Indianapolis Indians: “It’s not every season that you get a player of this caliber and magnitude in Triple-A”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis baseball fans will have a lot to look forward to this upcoming season. The Pittsburgh Pirates announced that pitching sensation Paul Skenes will start this season at Triple-A with the Indianapolis Indians.

Skenes was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2023 MLB draft out of LSU, and signed for a record-setting $9.2 million.

The 6-foot-6-inch right-handed pitcher is the 3rd ranked prospect in baseball.

“It’s not every season that you get a player of this caliber and magnitude in Triple-A,” said Cheyne Reiter, director of communications with the Indianapolis Indians. “With a fastball that touches 102 miles per hour and a wipeout slider, Paul Skenes falls into the category of a must-see talent. Indians fans are in for a treat every time he takes the mound at Victory Field.”

Skenes finished last season with the Double-A Altoona Curve, throwing only 6 2/3 innings after helping LSU win the College World Series.

The Indians will start their season on Friday in Louisville. Their first game back at Victory Field will be on Tuesday, April 2 against Memphis.

No word yet on how long Skenes will be in Indy