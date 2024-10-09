Indianapolis Indians release 2025 schedule, including ‘Cosmic Baseball’ debut

The Indianapolis Indians will begin their 123rd season earlier than usual next year. The team released its 2025 schedule on Monday. The season starts March 28 with a three-game weekend series in Saint Paul. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Indians)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians will begin their 123rd season earlier than usual next year.

The team released its 2025 schedule on Monday. The season starts March 28 with a three-game weekend series in Saint Paul.

The Indians’ home opener at Victory Field on April 1 will open a six-game set against the Iowa Cubs.

The Indians’ 75-game home slate includes several holiday games:

Easter on April 20 vs. Toledo

Mother’s Day on May 11 vs. Columbus

Memorial Day on May 26 vs. Nashville

Father’s Day on June 15 vs. St. Paul

Fourth of July vs. Louisville

Organizers say the Indians will also face 12 of 19 International League opponents in 2025, hosting nine of them.

All Sunday series finales at Victory Field are scheduled to begin at 1:35 p.m.. Home game times Tuesday – Saturday will vary depending on the promotion and time of year.

You can download and print the 2025 schedule with home game times by clicking here.

The Indians recently announced that they will play host to the viral sensation, “Cosmic Baseball,” next season.

Victory Field will be one of five Triple-A ballparks to host the Cosmic Takeover Tour in 2025, when the Tri-City Chili Peppers – a college summer baseball team based out of Colonial Heights, Va. – take their show on the road to play ball under black lights.

The team says the Cosmic Takeover tour will make sports history when the team uses the world’s only stadium-grade black lights to blend traditional baseball with music and mind-bending special effects. The team did not say when the game will be.

For more information or tickets, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.