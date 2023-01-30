Sports

Indianapolis Indians single-game tickets on sale March 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the start of spring training just over two weeks away, the Indianapolis Indians announced Monday that single-game tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the Victory Field Box Office, at the Indians website, by email, or by calling 317-269-3545. Full-season, half-season, and mini-plans are already on sale.

The Indians will open the 2023 season at home on March 31 against the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Ticket prices for the 2023 season are as follows: $12 for lawn, $15 for reserved, $18 for box, $30 for Yuengling Landing, and $85 for the Elements Financial Club.

Several popular promotions are returning to Victory Field, including:

Tuesday Dollar Menu: Hit the concession stand for $1 hot dogs, peanuts, chips, Cracker Jack, and popcorn.

Hit the concession stand for $1 hot dogs, peanuts, chips, Cracker Jack, and popcorn. Thirsty Thursdays presented by Sun King Brewery: Drink specials include $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic draft beers, and $5 premium and craft draft beers.

Drink specials include $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic draft beers, and $5 premium and craft draft beers. Free Sunday presented by Meijer: Children 14 and under get a free hot dog and chips with the price of admission.

Twelve fireworks shows are scheduled throughout the season, including 10 on Friday Fireworks nights and bonus shows on the Fourth of July weekend and on Saturday, Sept. 23, as part of Fan Appreciation Weekend.

Visit the Indians’ website for more information.