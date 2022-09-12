Sports

Indianapolis Indians to honor Hagerstown Little League team Saturday Sept. 17

Members of the Great Lakes Region team from Hagerstown, Indiana, before the start of the 2022 Little League World Series. (Provided Photo/LLWS)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hagerstown baseball team that made it to the 2022 Little League World Series will be recognized at Victory Field on Saturday, September 17.

The Indianapolis Indians announced Monday that they will host the Hagerstown Little League players and coaches before the Indians play the Toledo Mud Hens.

The Hagerstown team will be recognized on the field during pre-game ceremonies, and the players who pitched in the LLWS will throw ceremonial first pitches.

Hagerstown won the Great Lakes Regional Championship to become the first Indiana team in the LLWS since 2012.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:35 p.m.

The Indians game will air LIVE on MyINDY-TV 23.