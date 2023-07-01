Indianapolis Indians to introduce NIL Class of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians have announced a new promotion called “University Nights” for select Thursday home games at Victory Field.

“University Nights” will feature student-athletes from select universities across the state of Indiana. Those student-athletes will be part of the Indians’ inaugural NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) Class of 2023. These particular student-athletes will “receive Circle City merchandise, customized jerseys and more.”

“Our organization is happy to introduce its inaugural NIL Class of 2023 through University Nights at Victory Field,” Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager, said in a press release. “We are excited to celebrate the successes and elevate the personal brands of student-athletes who represent their respective school and community in a positive way both on and off the field.”

There are two “University Nights” scheduled for July.

The first event is scheduled for July 6 with Butler University. Bulldogs men’s basketball player and Carmel High School graduate John-Michael Mulloy will be at Victory Field that night. He will sign autographs from 6 p.m. – 6:40 p.m. in the Center Field Plaza, before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Purdue University’s “University Night” is set for July 27. The Indians will release more information in the coming weeks about the student-athletes appearing for that game.