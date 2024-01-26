Indianapolis Indians to retire a jersey number this season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians announced on Friday they will retire a jersey number this season.

Razor Shines’ No. 3 jersey will be retired in September. As a result, Shines will become the first former Indians player to have his number retired in the 121-year history of the franchise.

The only other number that has been retired by the Indians is No. 42 for Jackie Robinson, which is retired throughout all of professional baseball.

Shines played for the Indians for nine seasons, from 1984-89 and against from 1991-93. He was named Team MVP in 1984.

He is tied for third all-time when it comes to home runs in Indians’ franchise history as he hit 68 home runs during his tenure in Indy.

Overall, Shines appeared in 793 regular season games with the Indians and 42 postseason games for the team.

The final weekend of the upcoming Indians’ 2024 season will be “Razor Shines Weekend.”

On Friday, Sept. 13, Shines will throw out a ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs.

The following day, on Saturday, Sept. 14, the pregame jersey retirement ceremony will take place. The first 1,000 fans that day will receive a Razor Shines bobblehead, which “includes a sound chip with a recording from Bush Stadium public address announcer Kurt Hunt’s infamous introduction of Razor before every at bat.”

The introduction from Hunt is the following: “Now batting for your Indians, the first baseman, number 3… RRRRRazor Shines!”

Then, on Sunday, Sept. 15, Shines will also be at Victory Field to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and sign autographs once again.

After his final season with the Indians in 1993, Shines continued to live in Indy with his wife Leann until 1999. In fact, he coached baseball at Bishop Chatard High School until they moved to Austin, Tx.

He currently lives in Orlando, Fla.

Shines was told the news of his jersey retirement on Monday.