Indianapolis locks in long run as host of U.S. Open bowling tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis has landed a long-term commitment from another major sporting event. The United States Bowling Congress says the U.S. Open tournament will stay at Royal Pin Woodland for the next four years and the facility will host the U.S. Women’s Open in 2024 and 2026.

Royal Pin Woodland at 96th Street and Keystone Avenue is no stranger to high-profile events. It has been a regular part of the Pro Bowlers Association circuit for several decades.

The U.S. Bowling Congress says Woodland has hosted 37 PBA Tour stops and is the only center to host every Professional Bowlers Association major championship. That includes seven U.S. Opens.

In announcing the commitment to Woodland and the awarding of a major tournament to a facility in Nebraska, BPAA Executive Director Frank DeSocio, the executive director of the Bowling Proprietors Association of America said, “These bowling centers have proven track records as outstanding hosts for major events, so we’re happy to know that the sport’s most prestigious championships will continue to be decided at these terrific venues for years to come.”

Fans from Indiana have a home-state hero to cheer on when the bowlers hit the lanes in January in defending champion, E.J. Tackett. The former PBA Rookie of the Year is a native of Huntington, Indiana, and lives in nearby Bluffton. He came into the 2023 event as the tournament’s top seed and swept through the match play and stepladder rounds to make the televised finals. There, he defeated Kyle Troup, 221-208.

Tackett’s career is on a Hall of Fame trajectory that would mark another point of pride for Woodland, which has a history of accomplished champions.

USBC Hall of Famers who have won titles at Woodland include Norm Duke, Walter Ray Williams, Junior, Dave Husted, Pete Weber, Kelly Kulick, George Pappas, Steve Fehr, and Indiana’s own Mike Aulby.

The 2024 U.S. Open is set for Jan. 27- Feb. 4. The 2024 U.S. Women’s Open is June 11-18.