Indianapolis native makes US Olympic diving team

KNOXVILLE, TN - JUNE 17: Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon compete in the Women's 3m Synchronized Finals during the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials on June 17, 2024, at the Allan Jones Aquatic Center in Knoxville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In a reversal of the last U.S. Olympic diving trials, Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon secured their spots for Paris with a victory in the women’s synchronized 3-meter springboard event.

Cook and Bacon, an Indianapolis native, became the first divers on the American team, totaling 629.82 points with two rounds of dives on the opening day of trials at the University of Tennessee aquatic center.

Bacon qualified for her first Olympic team after just missing a spot on the 2020 team. Cook, a 2016 Olympian, became the first American female diver to make non-consecutive Olympics.

Cook and Bacon finished second to Alison Gibson and Krysta Palmer in the synchro event at the 2020 trials, with Bacon also finishing third individually on the springboard. This time, it was Gibson and Palmer settling for the runner-up spot.

Bacon is a graduate of Cardinal Ritter High School in Indianapolis and attended the University of Minnesota.