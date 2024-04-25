Indianapolis pursues Major League Soccer team

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mayor of Indianapolis on Thursday announced the city is pursuing a Major League Soccer team.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, said he met Monday afternoon with the MLS Commissioner Don Garber about the proposal.

The city says an ownership group is in place, but no details will be revealed. His mentioned “a public and private commitment.”

A news release issued after the mayor’s announcement said, “A Major League Soccer club ownership group is forming – it includes a group of investors led by an experienced and well-respected sports executive, who has held leadership roles in MLS and global soccer.”

Indianapolis says it will create what’s defined in state law as a Professional Sports Development Area for a new soccer stadium. It’s address would be 355 E. Pearl St. That’s east and northeast of the Virginia Street Parking Garage that has elevated walkways connected to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. It’s also near the former Marion County jail and the City-County Building.

The area will be presented to the Department of Metropolitan Development during a meeting at 1 p.m. May 1.

“Today, we enter our pursuit of the world’s game,” Hogsett, a Democrat, concluded at his announcement rom the City-County Building.

He refused to take questions after the announcement.

The MLS has 29 clubs, including ones near Indianapolis in Chicago; Cincinnati; Columbus, Ohio; Nashville; and St. Louis. The MLS clubs are split between two conferences. San Diego Football Club will be the 30th team starting in the 2025 season.

City officials say the MLS proposal will be in addition to the Professional Sports Development Area created for Eleven Park, a 20,000-seat multipurpose stadium under construction for the North American Soccer League men’s and women’s teams in Indianapolis.

Along the east shore of the White River between West Washington Street and Kentucky Avenue, the Eleven Park project will create the stadium; over 600 apartments; 205,000 square feet of office space; over 197,000 square feet for retail space and restaurants; a hotel; public plazas with green space; and public parking garages.

The announcement came as the Indianapolis Colts prepare for Thursday night’s start of the NFL draft, the Indiana Pacers will host its first 2024 NBA playoffs game on Friday, the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark will have the WNBA team’s 2024 first preseason game on May 3.

