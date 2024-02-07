Indianapolis puts finishing touches on NBA All-Star Game preparations

Ebony Armstrong, director of events and venues for the Pacers Sports and Entertainment, talks Feb. 7, 2024, with News 8. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis on Feb. 18 will host its first NBA All-Star Game since 1985.

The festivities officially will begin with a concert Feb. 15 at Bicentennial Plaza, and the free tickets to that event sold out in hours.

Ebony Armstrong, director of events and venues for the Pacers Sports and Entertainment, is among the hundreds of employees organizing the weekend events. She said, “It’s such a civic pride to be able to put on events like this and for all of us to come together and as they mentioned put our city on display, put our state on display, so it’s an honor to have these type of events come into town.”

Tickets to the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse start at $1,200.

Another event, Crossover, will run from Feb. 16-18 at Indiana Convention Center. Tickets are $20 for kids, $35 for adults.

Kelly Flatow, NBA executive vice president for global event, said, “If you come over to Crossover, there will be more than 20 basketball activities to partake in. There will be more than 60 NBA players and legends that will be making appearances.”

Events also will happen at Lucas Oil Stadium, which will have a glowing LED court.

The NBA on Tuesday unveiled a route drivers can take that will navigate around the roads that are closed in downtown. Armstrong said, “You can just walk around downtown and because we have our local artists creating pieces that are one-of-a-kind that you can interact with, we’ll have local DJs that are going to create the sound of the weekend.”

About 1,800 media members from around the world are expected to cover the game, the skills competition and the 3-point shooting event.