Indianapolis sends MLS soccer stadium tax district to state for final review
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Plans to bring a Major League Soccer team to Indianapolis took another step forward Wednesday as city planners gave final approval to a tax district to support a stadium.
Wednesday’s 6-1 vote by the Metropolitan Development Commission formally rescinded the city’s original tax district proposal based around the planned Eleven Park and instead sends state officials a new set of tax district boundaries based on a stadium at the site of the Indianapolis Heliport. The new set of boundaries is shifted to the east, excluding the site of the old Diamond Chain factory, where Indy Eleven owner Ersal Ozdemir has been trying to build Eleven Park.
The vote means city officials have done all they can for now to attract an MLS expansion team. Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration has said officials can’t do anything further unless MLS awards an expansion team for which to build a stadium. The Democrat mayor on Wednesday said that process is up to the group of investors working to bring a team to town. He said his administration has not been part of the discussions about who the team’s potential owners will be. Hogsett said it will be up to MLS to vet those investors as part of the expansion team approval process. He said the league prioritizes strong local investment in teams whenever possible.
The State Budget Committee will make the final decision whether or not to approve the tax district. Chief Deputy Mayor Dan Parker told the commission if state officials reject the tax district, the city’s MLS bid would be dead and there would be no further efforts toward a stadium. City officials said they don’t expect the committee to take up the matter before August.
Statement
“When I flew to New York City to meet with Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber in April, he made clear the City’s role in securing an expansion club was creating the financing framework for a soccer-specific stadium on an appropriate site. Today, I was proud to see the Metropolitan Development Commission vote overwhelmingly to confirm a stadium development district at the Downtown Heliport, marking the final step in the local legislative process ahead of the July 1 deadline outlined by state law. We look forward to having conversations with members of the State Budget Committee later this summer as we continue the effort to secure a Major League Soccer expansion club for Indianapolis and solidify our status as the greatest sports host city in the world.”
Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat