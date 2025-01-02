Indianapolis set to host another massive year of sports in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis had quite the year in 2024 hosting sporting events. From the NBA All-Star Weekend to the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, there was always something happening in the Circle City.

2025 is slated to be another massive year in Indianapolis for hosting sporting events, with over 20 notable events being held in the Circle City.

The WNBA All-Star Game will be in Indianapolis in July. It’s the first time the event will be in Indy.

Indianapolis will also host its annual events like the Indianapolis 500, the NFL Scouting Combine, and the Big Ten Football Championship Game.

In addition to those, Indianapolis will host the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, the Midwest Regional in the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, and multiple NCAA championships.

And of course, Indy will continue to host the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, and Indiana Fever, as well as the rest of the city’s professional and college sports teams.

The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Memorial Day Weekend once again. In addition to “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will also host the Sonsio Grand Prix and the Brickyard 400, which will remain on the oval for the second straight year.

2025 will be quite the year for sports in Indianapolis.

