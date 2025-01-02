Indianapolis set to host another massive year of sports in 2025
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis had quite the year in 2024 hosting sporting events. From the NBA All-Star Weekend to the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials, there was always something happening in the Circle City.
2025 is slated to be another massive year in Indianapolis for hosting sporting events, with over 20 notable events being held in the Circle City.
The WNBA All-Star Game will be in Indianapolis in July. It’s the first time the event will be in Indy.
Indianapolis will also host its annual events like the Indianapolis 500, the NFL Scouting Combine, and the Big Ten Football Championship Game.
In addition to those, Indianapolis will host the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, the Midwest Regional in the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, and multiple NCAA championships.
And of course, Indy will continue to host the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers, and Indiana Fever, as well as the rest of the city’s professional and college sports teams.
The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will take place on Memorial Day Weekend once again. In addition to “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will also host the Sonsio Grand Prix and the Brickyard 400, which will remain on the oval for the second straight year.
2025 will be quite the year for sports in Indianapolis.
Notable sporting events in Indianapolis in 2024
- February 1: WWE Royal Rumble
- February 28-March 3: NFL Combine
- March 5-9: Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament
- March 10-11: Horizon League Basketball Championship
- March 12-15: NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships
- March 12-15: NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships
- March 12-16: Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament
- March 14-15: NCAA Division II Wrestling Championships
- March 28 & 30: NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional (Sweet 16 & Elite 8)
- March 31 & April 2: Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament Semifinals and Championship (WBIT)
- April 1 & April 3: National Invitation Tournament Semifinals and Championship (NIT)
- May 9-11: NCAA National Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Championship
- May 10: Sonsio Grand Prix
- May 25: 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500
- July: Big Ten Football Media Days
- July 18-19: AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025
- July 27: Brickyard 400
- August 15-17: LIV Golf Indianapolis
- August 27-September 1: NHRA U.S Nationals
- September 27: Circle City Classic Football Game
- December 6: Big Ten Football Championship Game
- December 20: Indy Classic (NCAA basketball doubleheader)