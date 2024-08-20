Indianapolis skier selected for Special World Winter Games 2025

A Hoosier Special Olympics athlete is hoping to make his way to the World Winter Games in Torino, Italy, next year. Tomas Sliva is set to compete at the U.S. Team Trials in Park City, Utah, this weekend. (Provided Photo/Special Olympics)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Special Olympics athlete has been chosen to compete in the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025, which will be held in Italy.

Tommy Sliva, 33, will compete in Alpine skiing at the Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025, held in Turin, Italy, from March 8 to 16. Alpine skiing is one of the eight sports featured at the event.

Earlier this year, Special Olympics Indiana nominated Sliva for the U.S. trials in Salt Lake City. These trials include a combination of sports training, health education, and opportunities for athletes to bond.

The Indianapolis native, an alpine skier since he was 10 years old, is a member of the Special Olympics Indiana Marion County Northeast program.

According to a release, Sliva is one of 101 athletes and Unified partners, 32 coaches, and 27 delegation members selected for the trip. Athletes will compete in Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, DanceSport, figure skating, floorball, snowboarding, and speedskating.

“Attending World Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these athletes and Unified partners and is the culmination of years of hard work, determination, and commitment,” said Brock Banos, head of delegation for Special Olympics USA, in a release. “In addition to competing on the world stage, they will experience new cultures, creating countless memories and lifelong friendships. Take pride in knowing that each member of our delegation will represent our country with excellence and honor.”

Sliva works in the materials management department at Community Health Network Hospital and is also involved with Barrier-Free Theatre, an inclusive theater company for adults with intellectual disabilities.