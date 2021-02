Indy 500 winner Sato to have likeness unveiled on Borg-Warner Trophy

Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato, of Japan, poses with the Borg-Warner Trophy during the traditional winners photo session on the start/finish line at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Monday, May 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — On Friday, we will see the newest face on the side of the Borg-Warner trophy.

It’s a familiar one: Takuma Sato is a two-time champ after winning the race in the pandemic-delayed race in August.

The full unveiling is set for 1 p.m. at the IMS Musuem.

Sato’s team owners will be part of it, including a special video message from David Letterman.

It will all stream online here.