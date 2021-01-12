Indy Autonomous Race Challenge official racecar unveiled

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — University students from around the world are gearing up for the world’s first autonomous head-to-head, high-speed race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

This is all part of the Indy Autonomous Race Challenge. On Monday, organizers unveiled the official racecar at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The challenge is led by Energy Systems Network and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Organizers say the challenge offers a $1 million prize to the collegiate team that can program a modified Dallara racecar to outrace and outmaneuver competitors.

“These teams represent top engineering programs from 14 U.S. states and 11 countries, and on Oct. 23 here at the racing capital of the world, they will compete in the first-of-its-kind, head-to-head race of fully autonomous vehicles,” Paul Mitchell, president & CEO of Energy Systems Network, said.

The race challenge will take place on Oct. 23.