Indy Eleven taking on Louisville City FC at Carroll Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven have a huge match on Saturday.

The team is taking on Louisville City FC in the USL Conference Finals at Carroll Stadium at IUPUI’s campus at 3 p.m.

John Koluder, Indy Eleven’s senior director of communications and marketing, stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about the pivotal match.

“You play a long regular season, 34 games, to get to the postseason and then it’s one game at a time, take care of business, and we’ve been able to do that,” said Koluder. “The guys have worked so hard to get to this point and they work hard every game, game in, game out,” said Koluder.

Koluder says the game Saturday afternoon is the biggest home game in Indy Eleven’s six years.

Tickets for the matchup are still available for purchase. Click here for more information.

You can also watch the game live on WISH-TV.