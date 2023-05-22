Indy Eleven to enter top youth soccer academies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On July 1, Indy Eleven Pro Academies will enter top professional academies for both boys and girls teams competing in Major League Soccer NEXT and the Elite Clubs National League, the team announced Monday.

The announcement comes after the recent partnership between Indy Eleven Pro Academies and the Indiana Fire Pro Academy.

The team said it is adding these professional academies as they prepare to break ground on the new 20,000 seat multipurpose downtown stadium.

The Indy Eleven Pro Academy teams will train at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

“This is an enormous lift for youth soccer in Indiana and all our kids with the dream of playing professionally,” Greg Stremlaw, Indy Eleven President and CEO said. “The overall objective is to be in the best leagues for the total development of soccer players across the state of Indiana, providing the most comprehensive pathway to professional soccer that exists to date.”