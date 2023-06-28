Carmel native named to USL Championship Team of the Week

A logo for the Indy Eleven professional soccer team based in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indy Eleven)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Eleven midfielder and Carmel native Cam Lindley was named to the USL Championship’s Team of the Week for his performance at Hartford Athletic on Saturday.

Lindley scored the first goal of the match in the 73rd minute against Hartford.

That goal helped lead to a 2-0 victory for Indy Eleven.

It was Lindley’s first goal of the 2023 USL Championship season.

In addition, Lindley completed 52 of 57 passes in the game and won two of two tackles and five of eight duels.

Meanwhile, Indy Eleven goalkeeper Yannik Oettl earned a USL Championship Team of the Week bench spot for his performance against Hartford.

USL Championship Team of the Week – Week 16:

GK – Antony Siaha, Monterey Bay F.C.

D – Illal Osumanu, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

D – Alex Crognale, Birmingham Legion FC

D – Jelani Peters, Memphis 901 FC

M – Luis Felipe Fernandes, Sacramento Republic FC

M – Cam Lindley, Indy Eleven

M – Jack Gurr, Sacramento Republic FC

M – Amando Moreno, New Mexico United

F – Cal Jennings, Tampa Bay Rowdies

F – Panos Armenakas, Phoenix Rising FC

F – Jake LaCava, Tampa Bay Rowdies

Bench: Yannik Oettl (IND), Camden Riley (SD), Jake Rufe (BHM), Damia Viader (SAC), Taylor Davila (RGV), Milan Iloski (OC), Rashawn Dally (MEM)

The boys in blue are back in action at home this Saturday against San Diego Loyal SC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.