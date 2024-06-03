City-County Council to vote on MLS soccer stadium, rugby bid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis leaders could push forward with two major moves aimed at landing high-profile sports on Monday night.

The City-County Council will take the final vote on a proposed professional sports development area to help fund a major league soccer stadium downtown.

It’s the project that Mayor Joe Hogsett unveiled in an April surprise. The plan aims to land an MLS team and has birthed much controversy, throwing into question the future of the Indy Eleven stadium project from Keystone Development.

The Indy Eleven stadium, dubbed “Eleven Park,” is a $1.5 billion project set along the east shore of the White River between West Washington Street and Kentucky Avenue. Plans call for a stadium with 20,000 seats, plus offices, apartments, a hotel, retail space, and a parking garage.

The Eleven Park project has also come under fire, though, after human remains from a former city cemetery were found on the site.

On Tuesday, a City-County Council committee voted 6-4 to recommend the MLS stadium proposal to the full council during Monday night’s meeting. One councilman abstained.

Hogsett previously told News 8 that the pursuit of an MLS team would cut ties with Eleven Park’s site, regardless if the tax district is approved by the full council.

The council will also vote on the renovations for Kuntz Stadium, a soccer complex on 16th Street hoped to become a facility capable of hosting world-class rugby. Indy Parks says it is planning a $12 million makeover for the stadium.

Leaders say they will bid to host the Collegiate Rugby Championships in 2025, the men’s Rugby World Cup in 2031, and the women’s World Cup in 2033.

Monday’s council meeting begins at 7 p.m.

This story was written using a script that aired on WISH-TV. News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky also contributed to this report.

