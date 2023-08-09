Don’t miss WISH-TV Night with the Indy Eleven on Wednesday!

LATEST: The Indy Eleven says by email, “Due to forecasted inclement weather in the surrounding area, tonight’s match is delayed. Kickoff is now scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET. Doors will open to the public at 8:30 p.m.”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some familiar faces will be in attendance at Wednesday’s Indy Eleven game at 7 p.m. against Birmingham Legion FC at Carroll Stadium.

A WISH-TV booth, on the west side of the stadium inside gate C, will have giveaways, games, and the opportunity to meet WISH-TV personalities.

Angela Moryan will be named the honorary captain for the game and Camila Fernandez will run the Spanish radio broadcast.