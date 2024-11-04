Indy Eleven vs. Rhode Island FC from Nov. 3, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did you miss Sunday’s playoff game between Indy Eleven and Rhode Island FC?

Click on the video above to catch every minute of the action!

Sunday’s game at Carroll Stadium marked the Eleven’s first home playoff game in five years and its fourth USLC playoff berth in six seasons.

The Boys in Blue were the #4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They finished the year with a 14-11-9 record and 51 points. The 14 victories and 51 points were the second-best in franchise USLC history, trailing only the 2019 season.