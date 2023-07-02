Indy Eleven come back for 2-2 draw against San Diego

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Aodhan Quinn scored a pair of penalty kicks to help earn Indy Eleven a come from behind 2-2 draw against the San Diego Loyal SC at home Saturday night.

Indy Eleven improves to 5-6-5 on the season, while San Diego sits at 6-5-6.

San Diego scored in the 32nd and 58th minutes before Indy started to come back.

Quinn’s penalty kick came in the 66th and 82nd minutes to complete the comeback. Quinn matched the penalty kick total in Indy’s 4-0 win at Charleston on June 2, the first time the Indy Eleven had converted on a pair of penalty kicks since May 29, 2021 against Louisville City.

Indy Eleven will play again next Saturday, when they host FC Tulsa for a 7 p.m. kick.