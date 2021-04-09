Indy Eleven

Indy Eleven finalize 2021 broadcast schedule

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Eleven has finalized its 2021 broadcast calendar, which will feature six matches on WISH-TV and 14 games on MyINDY-TV 23 (WNDY)

As announced last month, WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 – Indy Eleven’s founding Official Broadcast Partners – will deliver the action to local fans for an eighth straight season. The stations will combine to carry all 16 regular season home contests at “The Mike”, including six that will air on WISH-TV, starting with a June 5 meeting with Memphis 901 FC and concluding September 18 with the last of this year’s four matchups against archrival Louisville City FC.

MyINDY-TV 23 will air the remaining 10 home games plus all four away affairs on the local broadcast slate, including a June 26 clash against Louisville at Lynn Family Stadium and the squad’s regular season finale on October 30 at Memphis.

In addition to the two-hour game window, every local broadcast will be followed by the Honda Post-game Show, a wrap up of the evening’s action featuring extensive highlights and interviews with personalities from Indiana’s Team.

Click here for the most up-to-date schedule and broadcast information surrounding Indy Eleven’s 2021 season.

2021 INDY ELEVEN TV SCHEDULE