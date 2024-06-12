Indy Eleven head coach Sean McAuley named USL Coach of the Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Eleven head coach Sean McAuley was named USL Coach of the Month on Wednesday.

The Indy Eleven are currently on a seven game win streak, the longest in club history. They’re in third place in the USL Eastern Conference Standings with an 8-4-2 record.

They also have an 11 match unbeaten streak.

“It’s recognition of all the work that everybody does,” McAuley said. “(I’m) really pleased that we’ve got that recognition. It’s important that I get the award but I think it’s important that I share that with everybody else, the staff and the players included. And that’s everybody because without the group effort I don’t think we get the reward that we get.”

This is McAuley’s first season with the Eleven.

The Indy Eleven will return to the pitch at home against San Antonio FC on Saturday, June 15 at 7 p.m. The match will be broadcast on WISH-TV.