Indy Eleven home opener set for May 8

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Eleven will host FC Tulsa in its USL Championship home opener on May 8 at Michael A. Carroll Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The team begins its season one week earlier when it travels to face Birmingham Legion FC on May 1.

“To have dates we can circle on the calendar for both our season opener and home opener provides our squad a boost of energy as we continue through preseason – and we hope it does the same for our fans as well,” head coach Martin Rennie said. “We very much look forward to the home opener on May 8 against a new rival in FC Tulsa, and we expect to feed off the energy of our fans during what should be a special night back at Carroll Stadium.”

Indy Eleven finished third in its four-team group in 2020 with a 7-7-2 record.

The USL Championship will release additional details regarding the full league schedule and national broadcast calendar in the coming weeks.

WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23 are proud broadcast partners of Indy Eleven. You can watch 20 of Indy Eleven’s regular season games on our networks.