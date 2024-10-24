Indy Eleven clinches home playoff berth, sets sights on conference quarterfinals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mercurial season of the Indy Eleven will go to stoppage time!

Much as soccer referees almost always add extra minutes to a match, the Eleven have been working hard to make sure Sunday’s regular season finale is not the final whistle on the year.

“Indy has clinched a home playoff berth by virtue of a Tampa Bay draw on Wednesday,” explains Greg Rakestraw, the voice of the Eleven games on MyNDY-TV 23. “So, first home playoff game at ‘The Mike’ in five years for the Indy 11!”

The team confirms that it will host a USL Championship Eastern Conference quarterfinal game at Carroll Stadium November 3rd. The final standings are still unsettled, so the playoff opponent and time are not yet set.

Rakestraw is bullish on the team’s chances.

“I think this is their best form for a long time. You know, the points count the same, whether you score them in March or in October,” he told us while recalling the season’s soaring highs and struggling lows.

Indy had this stretch from the end of April to mid-June where they were almost untouchable and they vaulted from out of the playoff picture into the top three. (Then) they really kind of struggled for the better part of two or three months. But now they have gotten points in six successive matches and have some momentum going into the postseason, which is always a good thing.”

Several seasons on the mic at The Mike have taught Rakestraw to expect the unexpected in the USL Championship.

“In our league, there have tended to be upsets in terms of #7 and #8 seeds winning. Last year, Pittsburgh was the best team in the regular season. They get beaten 1-0 by Detroit first game out of the chute.”

The Eleven are 4th in the Eastern Conference standings, and Rakestraw points out there is still a lot on the line this weekend as the regular season wraps up against Tampa Bay.

“Louisville is maybe the most consistent team in North American soccer,” Rakestraw reasons. “And this game against Tampa Bay will also kind of help determine whether Indy would see Louisville in round two or Louisville in round three.”

The Eleven kick off against the Rowdies, Saturday in Tampa Bay. You can watch the game at 7:30 on MyNDY-TV 23.