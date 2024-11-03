Indy Eleven hosting first home playoff game since 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven are set to take on Rhode Island FC Sunday in their first home playoff game in five years.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. with gates opening at noon – but the game isn’t the only thing taking over Michael A. Carroll Stadium.

Joe Gentry, Indy Eleven director of communications, said, “We got the fun zone going where you can make your friendship bracelet, you can get your souvenir program with an Eras-themed souvenir poster, we got Taylor Swift cookies from Taylor’s Bakery.”

Gentry says this has been an amazing year for the fans and also the team.

The Boys in Blue are the #4 seed in the Eastern Conference. They finished the year with a 14-11-9 record and 51 points. The 14 victories and 51 points are the second-best in franchise USLC history, trailing only the 2019 season.

“The guys have worked really hard nine months to get to this point,” Gentry said.

The Eleven earned its fourth playoff berth in six USLC seasons. The last time that the Boys in Blue recorded consecutive playoff appearances was in 2018 and 2019.

