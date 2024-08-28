Indy Eleven lose to Sporting KC in U.S. Open Cup semifinal
KANSAS CITY (WISH) — The Indy Eleven’s underdog run to the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup ended on Tuesday night, losing to Sporting KC 2-0.
Sporting KC scored two first half goals to power them to victory. Johnny Russell scored in the 14th minute and Dany Rosoro scored in the 35th minute.
The Indy Eleven will now return to their USL Championship play. Their next match is against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, August 31 at 7 p.m. at home.
The Eleven are currently tied for fifth in the USL Championship Eastern Conference standings.