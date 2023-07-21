Indy Eleven midfielder close to setting USL Championship record

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Indy Eleven’s Aodhan Quinn is hard at work this week preparing for Saturday’s match against Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Fans who attend the match are actually likely to witness league history involving Quinn, as Quinn is on the verge of breaking a USL Championship record.

“It means I’ve put a lot of miles on my legs,” Quinn joked on Thursday.

Last time out against Charleston, the midfielder surpassed 20,000 minutes of USL Championship regular season action. Quinn has played 20,006 minutes, just 71 minutes away from the record held by Taylor Mueller, who finished his career with 20,077 minutes of action in USL Championship regular season contests.

“That means I had the trust of all my coaches that I played for, my teammates, and that I’ve been available for a lot of games,” Quinn said.

Indy Eleven head coach Mark Lowry credits Quinn’s durability and toughness as big reasons why he has been able to log so many minutes.

“When you look at the amount of minutes he’s able to have played over the last eight, nine, ten years, it goes down to durability and toughness,” Lowry said.

Quinn has made the most out of his time on the pitch this season. He currently leads the club in goals with six of them. All six goals came from the penalty spot.

“It comes down to confidence and then obviously training and just hitting the ball properly, and picking my spot,” Quinn said. “Hopefully, (it) all goes well. So far, it has this year.”

Quinn is 24-of-27 in penalty kicks during his USL Championship career.

“In big games or big moments, he can step up and do what’s needed,” Lowry said. “And really that’s so important to have players like that that when the moment’s big, they can be big.”

Saturday’s match against Tampa Bay is set to kick off at 7 p.m. Eastern.