Indy Eleven midseason update

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven are just three points out of third place in the Central Division of the United Soccer League Championship at the halfway point of the season.

Senior Director of Communications and Marketing John Koluder stopped by Daybreak on Saturday to provide an update on the latest happenings with the team.

A win over FC Tulsa Saturday night could put the Eleven in a tie for third place in the division. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on MyINDY-TV 23.