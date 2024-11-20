Indy Eleven announces who will return for 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Eleven made their first announcement Wednesday for who will return to their roster in the 2025 USL Championship season. 14 players so far have been announced to return to the Boys in Blue.

Seven defenders return to the Boys in Blue, combined they made up 119 starts this season. Aedan Stanley, Ben Ofeimu, Adrian Diz Pe, James Musa, Logan Neidlinger, Josh O’Brien, and Hayden White.

Four midfielders return with a combined 61 starts. Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Aodhan Quinn, and Brem Soumaoro.

Three forwards return to Indy Eleven, Elliot Collier, Maalique Foster, and Romario Williams.

Blake, Diz Pe, Lindley, and Quinn will have their third consecutive season with Indy Eleven in 2025.

Indy Eleven’s roster, as of Nov. 20, 2024

Goalkeepers (0):

Defenders (7): Adrian Diz Pe, James Musa, Logan Neidlinger, Josh O’Brien, Ben Ofeimu, Aedan Stanley, Hayden White.

Midfielders (4): Jack Blake, Cam Lindley, Aodhan Quinn, Brem Soumaoro.

Forwards (3): Elliot Collier, Maalique Foster, Romario Williams.