Indy Eleven returning to Carroll Stadium for 2021 season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven are going “Back Home Again” to Carroll Stadium.

The Eleven confirmed Wednesday it will play home games in 2021 in the stadium on the IUPUI campus.

The Indy Eleven played home games at Carroll Stadium from 2014-17 before moving to Lucas Oil Stadium.

“During our first tenure at Carroll Stadium, the environment our fans created gave their Boys in Blue one of the best home-field advantages in all of American soccer,” said Greg Stremlaw, Indy Eleven President & Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to helping our supporters recreate that magic once again as we await the construction of the world-class home they deserve in Eleven Park.”

The team is expected to reveal plans for Eleven Park, a stadium and neighborhood development project, by the end of March.

Marion County health officials have not yet announced how many fans will be allowed to attend individual games.

The USL plans for the season to begin around May 1, and team officials expect to release COVID-19 guidelines closer to that date.

More details on the Indy Eleven return to Carroll Stadium at indyeleven.com.

