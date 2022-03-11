Indy Eleven

Indy Eleven reveal new jerseys for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Eleven has brand new jerseys for the 2022 season.

The new home jerseys are a returning fan favorite as blue-on-blue checker returns for the first time in six years.

It will be the Eleven’s primary jersey in home matches at Carroll Stadium.

You can see those jerseys when the team opens its home season April 2 live on WISH-TV.

The away kit will be white.

This secondary jersey uses a recently released Ultraweave technology to make it the lightest-ever uniform.

Both jerseys are on sale now at the Indy Eleven website.