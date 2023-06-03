Indy Eleven shuts out top team in USL Championship Eastern Conference

A logo for the Indy Eleven professional soccer team based in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indy Eleven)

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WISH) – Indy Eleven picked up a big road win on Friday night.

The boys in blue shut out the top team in the USL Championship Eastern Conference, beating Charleston Battery 4-0.

With the win, Indy Eleven improved to 4-5-3 on the season, while the loss dropped Charleston to 7-3-3 on the year.

Charleston’s Leland Archer was issued a red card less than 20 seconds into the match after pulling down Indy’s Sebastian Guenzatti in the penalty box. Indy Eleven’s Aodhan Quinn would capitalize by scoring on his penalty kick attempt, giving his club an early 1-0 lead.

Quinn was not done scoring penalty kicks because in the 72nd minute, he would score another PK for Indy Eleven, doubling the lead for the boys in blue.

Indy Eleven would score again in the 75th minute courtesy of Roberto Molina and in the 80th minute when a header from Charleston’s Robby Crawford went into his own net.

Indy Eleven is back home next weekend when it hosts Hartford Athletic. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT.