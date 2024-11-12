Indy Eleven’s Romario Williams to play for Jamaican national team

Indy Eleven Striker Romario Williams will play for Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League A Quarter-Finals. (Provided Photo/Indy Eleven)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indy Eleven striker was selected to represent his country in an upcoming North American matchup.

Romario Williams will play for the Jamaican National Team for two matches in continental play.

Jamaica will face off against the U.S. on November 14 and 18 for the 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League A Quarterfinals.

Last month, Williams scored the second goal in the Reggae Boyz’ 2-0 win over Nicaragua. The 30-year-old forward scored off a corner kick in the 69th minute, marking his fourth international goal.

It was the team’s third of four matches in the group stage of the competition.

Jamaica finished first in Group B of League A with a win and draw against Honduras and another draw against Cuba.

The first of two legs will be played in Kingston, Jamaica, at the National Stadium. The teams will then travel to St. Louis and play at CITYPARK, home of St. Louis City SC.

The team with the best aggregate score will advance to the Concacaf Nations League Semifinals on March 23, 2025. Both the semis and finals will be played in Inglewood, California, at SoFi Stadium.

Williams has played 21 games for Jamaica in international competitions.

He’s been with the Indy Eleven since June and has scored 4 goals in 29 appearances this past season.

The Boys in Blue wrapped up a fairly successful season with a record of 14-9-11 in the United Soccer League Championship Eastern Conference.

It earned them the fourth seed in the USL Championship Playoffs. Their first home postseason game since 2019 ended in a 2-3 loss to Rhode Island FC.

The Indy Eleven also made a notable run in the U.S. Open Cup this year as the last non-Major League Soccer side left in play. They lost to Sporting Kansas City 0-2 in the semi-finals of that competition.