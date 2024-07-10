Indy Eleven upsets MLS team Atlanta United, advances to US Open Cup Semifinals

The logo for the Indy Eleven USL team based in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Provided Image/Indy Eleven)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a major upset in the U.S. Open Cup, the Indy Eleven is celebrating a pair of milestones.

With Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Atlanta United, the Indy Eleven are advancing to the semifinals of the tournament for the first time.

It’s also the first time the United Soccer League Championship side defeated a Major League Soccer opponent.

Atlanta won the tournament in 2019.

The U.S. Open Quarterfinal win also marks the team’s second road victory of this year’s tournament.

Indy forward Augi Williams scored the first goal of the match in the 31st minute, his third for the competition.

The go-ahead goal came from an own goal knocked in by Atlanta defender Dax McCarthy 52 minutes later.

Atlanta tried and ultimately failed to make a comeback with a late goal by midfielder Nick Firmino after two minutes of stoppage time in the second half.

Notably the match was played in Kennesaw, Georiga at Fifth Third Stadium, home of the Kennesaw State Owls.

After the victory, the club reposted pictures from the official U.S. Open Cup account to X.

Put it in the Louvre 🖼️ https://t.co/NG4UPV3kEQ — Indy Eleven (@IndyEleven) July 10, 2024

The Eleven will play the winner of Wednesday’s match-up between MLS teams Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas. The semifinals are slated for Aug. 27 or 28.

Indy returns to USL Championship play on Saturday hosting Loudoun United. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.