Indy Eleven vs. Birmingham Legion FC from Aug. 9, 2023

A logo for the Indy Eleven professional soccer team based in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indy Eleven)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did you miss Indy Eleven’s shutout of Birmingham Legion FC on Wednesday night? Click on the video above to see all the action!

Be sure to tune in to MyIndy-TV 23 at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Aug. 26, to see Indy Eleven host Loudoun United FC.

WISH-TV and MyIndy-TV 23 are the Official Broadcast Partners with Indy Eleven for the 10th year in a row.

In addition to the two-hour game window, every Indy Eleven broadcast on WISH-TV and MyIndy-TV 23 will be followed by the Honda Post-game Show, a wrap-up of the evening’s action featuring extensive highlights and interviews with personalities from Indiana’s Team.

Click here to view the 2023 Indy Eleven TV schedule.