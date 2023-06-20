Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indy Eleven vs. Birmingham Legion FC from June 17, 2023

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did you miss Saturday’s match between Indy Eleven and Birmingham Legion FC? Click on the video above to see all the action!

Indy Eleven will return to MyINDY-TV 23 on July 1 when it hosts San Diego Loyal SC! Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.

WISH-TV and MyIndy-TV 23 are the Official Broadcast Partners with Indy Eleven for the 10th year in a row.

In addition to the two-hour game window, every Indy Eleven broadcast on WISH-TV and MyIndy-TV 23 will be followed by the Honda Post-game Show, a wrap-up of the evening’s action featuring extensive highlights and interviews with personalities from Indiana’s Team.

Click here to view the 2023 Indy Eleven TV schedule.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

French investigators search the offices...
International News /
AC Golf Classic raises record...
Sports /
Slumping Pirates calling up 2021...
Sports /
Palou continues recent hot streak...
Motorsports /
Wyndham Clark plays big and...
Sports /
Gray scores 25, Howard adds...
Indiana Fever /
Top MLB draft prospect holds...
High School - The Zone /
West Virginia basketball coach Bob...
Sports /