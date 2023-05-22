Indy Eleven vs. Colorado Switchbacks SC from May 20, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did you miss Saturday’s game between the Indy Eleven and Colorado Switchbacks SC? Click on the video above for all the game action!

The team’s next game is Saturday, May 7, against Louisville City FC. You can catch all the action on MyIndy-TV 23 beginning at 7 p.m.!

WISH-TV and MyIndy-TV 23 are the Official Broadcast Partners with Indy Eleven for the 10th year in a row.

In addition to the two-hour game window, every Indy Eleven broadcast on WISH-TV and MyIndy-TV 23 will be followed by the Honda Post-game Show, a wrap-up of the evening’s action featuring extensive highlights and interviews with personalities from Indiana’s Team.

Click here to view the 2023 Indy Eleven TV schedule.