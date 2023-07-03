Search
Indy Eleven vs. San Diego Loyal SC from July 1, 2023

by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did you miss Saturday’s match between Indy Eleven and San Diego Loyal SC? Click on the video above to see all the action!

WISH-TV and MyIndy-TV 23 are the Official Broadcast Partners with Indy Eleven for the 10th year in a row.

In addition to the two-hour game window, every Indy Eleven broadcast on WISH-TV and MyIndy-TV 23 will be followed by the Honda Post-game Show, a wrap-up of the evening’s action featuring extensive highlights and interviews with personalities from Indiana’s Team.

Click here to view the 2023 Indy Eleven TV schedule.

