Indy Eleven women’s soccer team game in Westfield to be 1st of new league

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The new Indy Eleven women’s soccer team had its final dress rehearsal Thursday before Friday night’s inaugural game.

The Indianapolis team was announced in September for the 44-team USL women’s league.

Kickoff for the game is 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Park against Kings Hammer F-C. It’s also the very first game of the new pre-professional USL W League.

Individual single-game tickets for Indy Eleven’s first five home matches at the Grand Park Event Center will cost $8 each. Children 3 and younger will gain free admittance.

Amanda Vandervort, president of the USL W League, said Thursday night, “We’ve heard the stands are going to be full tomorrow and we’re excited to have the supporters out from Indy Eleven and what I’m hearing from the club is that we’re going to have a packed house. So, it’s going to be rocking.”

The 12-game regular season features six homes games, with one at IUPUI’s Michael Carroll Stadium and six trips to teams in the Great Lakes Division.