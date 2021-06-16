Indy Eleven

Rennie out as Indy Eleven coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Eleven is in the market for a new head coach. The team announced on Wednesday that current head coach Martin Rennie will be leaving the organization, effective immediately.

The abrupt exit comes eight games into his fourth season with the organization. He was the longest-tenured coach in club history.

In his three-plus season tenure, Rennie compiled a 41-31-19 record in the USL championship. He leaves the team with a 3-4-1 record for the current season.

“On behalf of the club, I want to sincerely thank Martin for his contributions to Indy Eleven over the last three and a half years, especially his professionalism in navigating our entry into the USL Championship,” said Indy Eleven President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Stremlaw.

Coaching duties will be handled on an interim basis by current coaching staff as the search for a permanent head coach begins, according to Stremlaw.

The team will return to the field on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. when they visit Sporting Kansas City II.