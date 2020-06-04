Indy Eleven

United Soccer League aims to resume season on July 11

by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United Soccer League could be returning soon.

The USL Championship Board of Governors has voted to resume the season with a target date of July 11.

“The Indy Eleven organization is energized by today’s news that our promising 2020 USL Championship season will continue,” Greg Stremlaw, Indy Eleven President & CEO, said in a statement. “We want to thank the United Soccer Leagues, USL Championship Board of Governors and numerous other organizations and advisory boards for the collaboration and consultation that resulted in this important decision.”

The Indy Eleven last played on March 7, their only game completed this season.

