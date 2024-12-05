20°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
20° Indianapolis

Indy Fuel set to drop puck on home ice after historic streak of road games

Logo for Indy Fuel. (Provided Photo/Indy Fuel via Facebook)
by: Scott Sander
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An extremely long wait finally ends Friday for the Indy Fuel and central Indiana hockey fans – the team is set to drop the puck on home ice for the first time this season.

The opening of the Fishers Event Center marks the start of a new era for the team, following a decade of play at the State Fairgrounds Coliseum.

It also marks the end of a remarkable run that has somehow failed to draw much attention outside the faithful.

The Fuel started the season with a daunting 15 consecutive road games over the course of two months. The schedule could easily have led to a string of losses, ending the team’s playoff hopes before the home crowd even got a chance to cheer. Instead, the opposite happened.

“We’re over 500!” is the proud report from team president Larry McQueary in a visit with WISH-TV’s Daybreak. He explains a strong closing rush has left the Fuel in a strong position to finally feast on home cooking. “We went to Utah and won three games in a row. It was our last three games.”

The gauntlet now run – or more accurately, skated – the Fuel settle into their new digs with four straight home games. McQueary says his team cannot wait.

“Oh, it’s beautiful,” he raved. “I laugh because you say, ‘There’s not a bad seat in the house!’ That’s like common promoter talk, right? But it’s really true!”

Fans who attend the debut game will get rally towels and a first glimpse of a new extravaganza for the opening lineups.

“We’re having a brand new entrance that’s going to be coming down, a $200,000 entrance for the team to come through. So, you got to be there early – see the smoke, the whole works!” McQueary said.

He adds that at the the time of his Daybreak visit, there were a few hundred seats available for the Friday and Saturday games, but he expects both to sell out.

Tickets are available here.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The US government is closing...
National News /
Joey Chestnut is ‘hungry’ to...
Local News /
FAA approves closing downtown Indy...
News /
IMPD seeks help finding missing...
Local News /
Police say searchers don’t expect...
National News /
Santa’s flight from Greenwood porch...
News /
Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ tie-in book...
Taylor Swift /
At revamped middle schools, IPS...
Education /