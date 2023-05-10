Indy Fuel head coach signs contract extension
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Fuel announced on Wednesday that head coach Duncan Dalmao has signed a two-year contract extension.
Dalmao became the Fuel’s interim head coach at the end of the 2021-22 season and signed on officially as the team’s head coach prior to last year.
“It’s an honor to re-sign with a first class organization, whose fan base is second to none in this league,” said Dalmao in a press release. “As a coach you can only ask for two things – support from your ownership and front office, and a city whose fans support their team unconditionally. Indy checks both of those boxes and then some! We look forward to building on last season’s success!”
The Fuel had its best season in franchise history with a record 43 wins during the 2022-23 campaign. Its success also helped earn the team a playoff berth.
The team also scored a franchise record 244 goals