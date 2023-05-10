Indy Fuel head coach signs contract extension

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Fuel announced on Wednesday that head coach Duncan Dalmao has signed a two-year contract extension.

Dalmao became the Fuel’s interim head coach at the end of the 2021-22 season and signed on officially as the team’s head coach prior to last year.

“It’s an honor to re-sign with a first class organization, whose fan base is second to none in this league,” said Dalmao in a press release. “As a coach you can only ask for two things – support from your ownership and front office, and a city whose fans support their team unconditionally. Indy checks both of those boxes and then some! We look forward to building on last season’s success!”

Duncs + Indy = a great match 🤝 pic.twitter.com/eyxNIyEqLF — Indy Fuel (@IndyFuel) May 10, 2023

The Fuel had its best season in franchise history with a record 43 wins during the 2022-23 campaign. Its success also helped earn the team a playoff berth.

The team also scored a franchise record 244 goals