Indy Fuel no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated fans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Fuel, a minor league hockey team in the ECHL that plays at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, on Wednesday announced fully vaccinated fans will no longer be required to wear a mask.
The policy change takes effect for Wednesday night’s game against the Kansas City Mavericks, the team’s final home game of the regular season.
Because the Indiana State Fairgrounds are state property, they do not have to follow Marion County health and safety policies. While the rest of the county is under a mask mandate until at least Monday, the Fairgrounds are free to remove their mask requirement just as many counties across the state have.
Tickets for the 7 p.m. game can be purchased here.
“Governor Holcomb recently announced new guidance around COVID-19 protocols for the State. Given this new guidance, masks will no longer be required while visiting the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center and the Indiana Farmers Coliseum for fully vaccinated individuals. If fans are not vaccinated, they are encouraged to wear a mask and to follow CDC guidelines on whether and when wearing a face covering is warranted. The Fuel have had limited capacity all season due to social distancing guidelines and that will continue for tonight’s game.”Mark Grainda, Indy Fuel director of media relations