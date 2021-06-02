Sports

Indy Fuel no longer requiring masks for fully vaccinated fans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Fuel, a minor league hockey team in the ECHL that plays at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, on Wednesday announced fully vaccinated fans will no longer be required to wear a mask.

The policy change takes effect for Wednesday night’s game against the Kansas City Mavericks, the team’s final home game of the regular season.

Because the Indiana State Fairgrounds are state property, they do not have to follow Marion County health and safety policies. While the rest of the county is under a mask mandate until at least Monday, the Fairgrounds are free to remove their mask requirement just as many counties across the state have.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. game can be purchased here.