Indy Fuel to compete in 2024 Kelly Cup playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Fuel clinched their second consecutive playoff birth despite losing to the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday.

Although the Indy Fuel fell to the Nailers 5-3, the team will compete for the 2024 Kelly Cup.

The Fuel clinched their spot to compete before their game ended Sunday, as Kalamazoo fell to Fort Wayne earlier in the day.

The Indy Fuel will be back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday for Fan Appreciation Night against the Kalamazoo Wings.