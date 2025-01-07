Meet Pepper – Central Indiana’s newest professional mascot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Blue, Boomer, Freddy Fever, Rowdie, and Nitro – make room! There’s a new pro mascot in town.

Pepper is bouncing into the community conversation as the most visible face of a brand new franchise. The Indy Ignite professional volleyball team plays its first-ever match Saturday at the new Fishers Event Center which opened in November.

We wanted to know more about Pepper, so we got the details* during her first visit to WISH-TV’s Daybreak.

Who is Pepper?

Pepper has a mission

The team says the mascot is determined to use her own confidence to encourage others to be confident in their talents and abilities and to spread happiness and joy.

Pepper is a fashionista

The team says Pepper’s smiling volleyball head and shock of fiery orange-and-yellow hair will be a constant.

After that, things may get interesting.

According to those closest to her, she’ll be in a volleyball uniform on most game nights, but when out-and-about, she’ll often slay in something else. Pepper wore camo pants, an orange long-sleeve T, a puffer vest, and specially designed Indy Ignite kicks for her Daybreak debut.

Pepper accompanied by new Indy Ignite middle blocker CC Crawford.

(WISH Photo)

Pepper is a gamer

“I love to play ‘Just Dance 3’.”

With her fiery personality, we wonder if her favorite song was “Dynamite.”

Pepper may be a bit of a diva

As quoted by her entourage, her game day ritual focuses on making sure her looks are “fire”:

Plan gameday ‘fit Check my ‘do Check my look in the mirror Welcome everyone to the match Wait for paparazzi to show up

Fans will have plenty of opportunities to see the Ignite and meet Pepper in the coming weeks. Five of the team’s first seven games are at home. Ticket prices start at $30.

—

*Like most big-headed, fur-topped hype specialists, Pepper is the strong-but-silent type. All of the details about her life and outlook are courtesy of her human best friends.