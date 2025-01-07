Indy Ignite’s inaugural season debuts at Fishers Event Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Professional volleyball is spiking in popularity across the U.S. and Hoosiers are joining the action.

The Pro Volleyball Federation is heading into its second season, but Jan. 11 marks the debut of one of its newest teams: Indy Ignite.

Excitement is flaring for the inaugural match that will be held at the Fishers Event Center. Indy Ignite middle blocker CC Crawford joined Daybreak to talk about the upcoming season, along with the team’s fiery mascot, Pepper.

“We’re just three days out. We’re almost sold out of tickets, so if you want to be there, check out indyignitevb.com. I’m just so excited to start,” Crawford said.

Team Chemistry and Preparation

Crawford said the team has been working hard on and off the court, and their bond is a big part of what makes them special.

“Team chemistry is awesome. A lot of us have known each other from college and club volleyball growing up, so that connection is just continuing to grow. It’s been amazing,” she said.

As the first professional volleyball team in Indiana, Indy Ignite is making history — and filling the stands with first-time fans.

“It’s so exciting to see volleyball growing — not just professionally, but at the college and club levels too. Many fans don’t realize that hosting 7,500 people for a volleyball match is becoming normal. I’m thrilled for them to experience the sport,” Crawford said.

Meet the mascot Pepper

Pepper, the team’s mascot, is ready to bring the heat on Saturday.

“Pepper’s super sassy and brings so much energy to the sport. Our team is hardworking and high-energy, and that’s exactly what fans can expect when they step into Fishers Event Center,” Crawford said.

Celebration on and off the court

Beyond the action on the court, Saturday’s event will also celebrate the growth of professional volleyball in the U.S.

“It’s amazing to be able to play in our home country and celebrate in a city that loves sports,” Crawford said, highlighting Indianapolis’ rich sports culture, home to the Colts, Pacers, Fuel, and Fever.

How to get tickets

Tickets for Saturday’s game are almost sold out.

If you can’t make it to the game, don’t worry! There’s a homecoming bonfire outside Fishers Event Center from 5-6 p.m. Fans can enjoy s’mores, hot chocolate, music from a DJ, and a heated tent. Pepper will also make an appearance to keep the vibes high. The bonfire is free and open to the public.