Indy Indians open up last week of season with ‘Bark in the Park’ ahead of fan appreciation weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Indians are closing out their season at Victory Field and they want to send a message to the fans to let them know they appreciate them.

Festivities started Tuesday Aug. 27, with an invitation to families to the ball park, including the furry four-legged family members.

“Bark in the Park” is a chance for fans to get a ticket for their pets and bring them to the park to enjoy the game.

“We’re always looking for new ways to bring fans to the ball park,” Indianapolis Indians director of communications Charlie Henry said.

Here’s a list of the events and deals happening at Victory Field during the Indians’ final week of the 2019 season:

Tuesday, August 27 vs. Toledo Mud Hens – 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Bark in the Park presented by PetSuites and Noah’s Animal Hospitals

presented by PetSuites and Noah’s Animal Hospitals Bring your four-legged fan to enjoy the game from the right field lawn. Seating is limited so purchase online in advance.

2-for-1 Tuesday presented by McAlister’s Deli

presented by McAlister’s Deli Visit any Central Indiana McAlister’s Deli location to pick up a voucher good for two-for-one admission at any Tuesday home game. When purchasing online, enter the promo code on the voucher during your purchase.

Friday, August 30 vs. Columbus Clippers – 7:15 p.m.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Fan Appreciation Weekend – Fireworks and Giveaways presented by Pepsi

Appreciation Weekend – Fireworks and Giveaways presented by Pepsi The Tribe caps off the regular season with a post-game fireworks display and scratch-off prizes to the first 2,500 fans featuring special giveaways including a Razor Shines bobble-head, a throwback t-shirt or 1989 championship poster.

Razor Shines Appearance

Fan favorite Razor Shines returns to Indy. The first 500 fans in line will receive a wristband for an autograph from the longtime member of the Tribe.

Saturday, August 31 vs. Columbus Clippers – 6:05 p.m.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

presented by Pepsi The Tribe caps off the regular season with a postgame fireworks display and scratch-off prizes to the first 2,500 fans.

